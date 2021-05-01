“Simple Saturday” columns focus on improving basic technique and logical thinking.

Some players think success at bridge requires adopting a host of bidding gadgets, but winning players rely on sound fundamental skills in the play. Say you are declarer at today’s five diamonds. (Yes, 3NT might have been easier.) West leads the deuce of hearts. East takes the ace and returns the jack to your king. How do you proceed?

Club honors

East probably has at least one of the missing club honors; West might have led the king of clubs otherwise. Lead a trump to dummy, take the ace of clubs and lead the jack for a ruffing finesse, throwing your last heart if East plays low.

West wins and tries to cash a heart. You ruff, lead a trump to dummy and return the nine of clubs. If East plays low, discard a spade. If he covers, ruff and return to dummy with a trump to discard spades on the high 8-7 of clubs.

Learning bridge technique can be a slow process, but quitting won’t speed it up. Persevere!

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 4 H K 9 4 D A Q 9 8 5 3 C 10. Your partner opens one club, you respond one diamond and he bids one heart. What do you say?

Answer: A jump to three diamonds would be fine if forcing, but most partnerships treat such a jump-rebid by responder as invitational. (You might hold A 10 4, J 9 4, A Q 9 8 5 3, 10.) Since your best contract is unclear, you must create a force. Bid one spade, the “fourth suit,” asking partner for further description.

