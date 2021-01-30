“Simple Saturday” columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.

It takes four tricks to beat a major-suit game, but because defenders have so much to think about, they may forget that simple proposition. Don’t play on impulse. Count your defensive tricks and plan how you will defeat the contract.

In today’s deal, West leads his singleton spade against four hearts. For West to lead his singleton is quite reasonable because he has a weak hand. East will surely have some high cards. When East takes the queen, he can easily recognize the lead as a singleton from the bidding. How should he defend?

Club shift

If East cashes the ace and leads a third spade, West can ruff, but South will make his game. He can win a club shift with dummy’s ace, draw trumps and discard dummy’s club loser on a good spade.

To prevail, East leads the deuce of spades at Trick Two, retaining his ace. When West ruffs and leads a club, South is sure to lose four tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S J 9 6 5 3 H A Q 10 7 D A 9 C Q 3. Your partner opens one club, you respond one spade, he bids 1NT and you jump to three hearts. Partner then bids three spades. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner probably has three-card spade support (though sometimes he might judge to show a spade preference with a doubleton honor). Still, your five spades are poor, and your pattern is semibalanced. Bid 3NT. If partner wants to return to four spades, fine.

