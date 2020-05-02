× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to help advancing players improve technique and logical thinking.

My daughter is developing a fine sense of humor.

"If the Hamburglar commits a robbery," she asked me when we had lunch at a McDonald's, "does he hold people at bunpoint?"

A different kind of robbery was committed in today's deal. North-South got to a good slam, and West led a heart. Declarer took dummy's ace, drew trumps and let the jack of clubs ride ... and East played low as if he had never heard of the king.

Down one

Declarer then blithely led a second club to the queen, and East produced the king and led a heart. South ruffed but, stuck in his hand, he lost a diamond for down one.

East made a good deceptive play, but after the jack of clubs wins, South should lead a club to the ace. If the king didn't fall, he would let the queen of diamonds ride, making the slam no matter what.

Beware of tricky opponents. Don't let them rob you of a laydown contract.

Daily question