Simple Saturday

“Simple Saturday” columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.

Cy the Cynic says that anything free will have a secret, a defect, damage or an expiration date. When you are offered a “free finesse,” be wary.

In today’s deal, West led a spade against 3NT, and South happily played the ten from dummy, accepting the free finesse. He expected the ten to win, but when East’s queen covered, South had a damage-control issue: If he took the ace, he would lack an entry to his clubs.

Recover

South tried to recover by letting East’s queen win. He won the next spade in dummy and led a club to his jack, but when West won, he led the ace and a second heart, and the contract expired; the defenders had five tricks.

South’s play was defective. Here’s the secret to making 3NT: South must put up dummy’s king on the first spade, then finesse in clubs. He is sure of five clubs, two spades and two diamonds, and East-West can take no more than four tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 7 6 4 2 H A 8 3 D J 9 C Q 6 3. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one spade and he bids two clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner has longer diamonds than clubs. Your correct call is two diamonds. If he has five diamonds and four clubs, he will usually do better at the 5-2 fit. Moreover, you give him another chance if he has a strong hand. Your hand is too weak to bid 2NT. A rebid of two spades would show a much better suit.

