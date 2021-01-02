“Simple Saturday” columns focus on basic technique and logical thinking.

Counting is vital in producing best defense. Defenders must always try to count declarer’s distribution and high-card points. A distributional count may be available from the bidding, but you must know what the bidding implies.

Today’s West leads the king of hearts against four spades: three, deuce, six. What next?

South bid spades and clubs; he has nine or more cards in the black suits combined. South’s duck of the first heart would make no sense if he had a singleton and would be a needless risk if he had 9-7-6.

Low diamond

If South’s shape is 5-2-2-4, West can lose nothing and may gain by leading a diamond at Trick Two. If South has A-x, he gets a free finesse, but he could have led a heart to dummy’s jack and discarded his low diamond on the ace anyway.

If East has the ace of diamonds, the defenders must get their diamond tricks before South can pitch a diamond on the ace of hearts.

Daily question