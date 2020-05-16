× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.

You're declarer at today's six hearts. North-South have only 28 high-card points, but most are aces and kings, South's long hearts are valuable and North's fifth diamond may be a winner.

West leads the queen of clubs, and you see a spade loser and a diamond loser. Even if diamonds break 4-2, you can set up and cash the fifth diamond, but you may need three dummy entries: two to ruff diamonds, one to cash the established winner. Setting up a long suit is a basic technique.

Three entries

Dummy has those entries, but you can't spend the king of trumps or the ace of diamonds until you are ready to ruff diamonds. At Trick Two, duck a diamond.

If West shifts to a spade, win in your hand, cash the A-Q of trumps, go to the ace of diamonds and ruff a diamond high. Take the king of trumps and ruff a diamond. Return to the ace of spades to pitch your spade loser on the good diamond.

Daily question

You hold: S A 5 4 H K 3 2 D A 9 7 6 4 C 5 4. The dealer, at your left, opens one spade. Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: Partner has opening values or more with help for the unbid suits (or maybe a strong hand with a suit he plans to show). He asks you to bid. You would bid two diamonds if all of your honors were low cards. With 11 good points, you must do more. Jump to three diamonds, inviting game.

