"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and logical thinking.

At today's 3NT, declarer starts with eight tricks: two spades, a heart, two diamonds and three clubs. If I asked you how to try for a third spade trick, you would no doubt recommend leading to dummy's jack for a finesse.

But since finesses are fickle things, declarer should look for additional chances. He can try for a 3-3 diamond break, but that is most unlikely after West's low-diamond opening lead. If South decides to try for a second heart trick, how should he go about it?

Best chance

South should take the ace of hearts and lead a second heart from dummy. East plays low -- and South also plays low. When West's king appears, South leads a third heart toward his jack later. This play should work unless West held K-Q-10-9, and then his opening lead would have been the king of hearts.

If East is good enough to play low on the second heart with K-Q-7-5, he deserves to gain.

Daily question

You hold: S K J 4 H A 6 4 D K 7 5 4 C Q 7 3. You open one diamond, your partner responds one spade, you bid 1NT and he tries two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner probably has longer spades than hearts. With four cards in each major, he would have responded one heart, showing his suits "up the line." You must play in an adequate trump suit, hence bid two spades. Showing support that partner wants to know about is a vital bidding principle.

