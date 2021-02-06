“Simple Saturday” columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.

Learning players are taught defensive maxims such as “second hand low” and “cover an honor.” Those can be helpful, but the defenders’ focus should be on “How can we defeat the contract?”

In today’s deal, West leads the nine of spades against 3NT. The lead of a high spade suggests a weak suit. If West’s spades were K-9-7-3, he would lead low. When dummy plays low, how should East defend?

Club tricks

If East follows with the ten, he can hold declarer to one spade trick. If East takes the ace, declarer will get two. But that is irrelevant here. South can set up dummy’s clubs for five tricks and probably has the king of hearts for three more. Given time, he will take nine tricks.

East can’t defeat 3NT with spade tricks. He needs diamond tricks — in a hurry. If East grabs his ace of spades and shifts to the ten of diamonds, the defense can win three diamonds, a spade and a club.

Daily question

You hold: S K 5 2 H K J 9 D A Q 4 3 C 9 7 3. Your partner opens one diamond. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: No good bid exists. As most partnerships agree, a jump to three diamonds would be invitational or preemptive. Some players would risk a 2NT response despite lacking a club trick. Others would invent a response of one heart, hoping to survive. All partnerships need a way to force in a minor suit, but not many have agreed on one.

