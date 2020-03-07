My "Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.

You are today's declarer, and West leads the queen of spades, winning, and continues spades (not best defense, as it happens). You ruff the third spade. If both trumps and clubs break 3-2, you can make an overtrick, drawing trumps and running the clubs.

But more than half the time, at least one suit won't break evenly. What then? (If both break badly, you're sunk, so never mind that.)

SECOND CLUB

If trumps break 3-2, you can draw trumps, take the queen of clubs and play low from dummy on the second club, keeping a link. You can win the diamond return and run the clubs for 10 tricks.

Take the A-Q of trumps. If East-West follow, draw the missing trump and proceed with your club play. When instead East discards on your second high trump, start the clubs. When West ruffs the third club and leads a diamond, you win, draw the last trump in dummy and finish the clubs.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S 4 2 H A Q 6 4 2 D A J 8 C Q 4 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he rebids two diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your partner has a minimum-range opening bid with at least six diamonds. He might make five diamonds, but you should explore for the cheaper notrump game. Bid three clubs. If partner bids 3NT next, pass and wish him luck. If he bids three diamonds or three hearts, you will play at a red-suit game.

