"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to help aspiring players improve technique and logical thinking.

A "safety play" is like an insurance policy. You pay a premium -- you give up the chance to win the maximum number of tricks in a suit -- and you are insured against a fatal loss.

Today's declarer starts with two heart tricks, two spades, a diamond and two clubs. He needs two extra clubs to make 3NT. South takes the ace at Trick Two and leads a second club, and West follows with the seven and eight.

Last club

If the contract were 4NT, South would finesse with dummy's jack -- his percentage play for five club tricks. At 3NT, South should play the nine for safety. If East could win, South would be sure of four clubs. In this deal, South would go down if he played the jack; he would get only three clubs.

At matchpoint duplicate, South would be obliged to play for the overtrick. Every North-South would be at 3NT, so South's job would be to win as many tricks as possible.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 10 9 8 5 H Q 3 D K J 8 7 2 C 4. Your partner opens one club, you bid one spade and he rebids two clubs. What do you say?

Answer: This situation is dangerous. Partner suggests six or more clubs and minimum values. You have no game. If you bid two diamonds -- a new suit, hence forcing -- looking for a better contract when none may exist, you risk disaster. Pass. When the deal seems to be a misfit and you lack compensating high-card strength, stop bidding.

