"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and logical thinking.

One of the first play techniques novice players learn is the finesse: an attempt to win a trick with an intermediate card by playing it after one opponent plays. Finesses are not sure to work and may be necessary evils. It's surely wrong to try one that is an unnecessary evil.

At today's six spades, South won the first diamond with his king, cashed the A-K of trumps and next tried a finesse with the queen of clubs. West took his king and returned the jack, and alas for South, East ruffed.

First diamond

South didn't need to win a club finesse for 12 tricks; his finesse was unnecessary. South should win the first diamond with the ace and attack his side suit: He takes the ace of clubs and concedes a club.

If West returns a diamond, declarer wins, ruffs a club with dummy's king of trumps, leads a trump to his ace and ruffs a club with the queen. South can then draw trumps and claim the slam.

Daily question

You hold: S K Q 3 2 H A Q 8 7 5 D A 2 C 5 3. You open one heart, and your partner bids two diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: A bid of two spades — in a suit that outranks the one in which you opened — would be a "reverse," promising extra strength. Rebid two hearts. But some pairs allow a reverse with a minimum hand after a response at the two level. Like many bidding issues, it's a matter for partnership discussion.

