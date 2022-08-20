 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Simple Saturday

Daily Bridge

"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.

If I asked 50 players why they find bridge compelling, I doubt that many would say they enjoy memorizing a bidding system or adhering to a bunch of "rules." The essence of bridge — why we find it exhilarating — is problem-solving.

Today's North-South reach four spades. North's try for game is bold since South need not have much strength to "balance." West leads a diamond: four, king, ace. South has two side-suit aces to lose; he must hold his trump losers to one.

Will lose

With no clues, South would try a finesse with his queen, but that can't be right here. East, who couldn't respond to West's opening bid, has shown the king of diamonds. He can't have the king of spades, so a finesse will lose.

Instead, South takes the queen of diamonds, ruffs his last diamond in dummy, comes to his ace of trumps and leads a low trump. When West's king appears, the contract is safe.

Daily question

You hold: S K 9 H A J 9 7 2 D J 8 7 5 C A 5. You open one heart, your partner responds one spade, you bid two diamonds and he jumps to three hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: This decision is close. Partner's jump-preference is invitational to game, not forcing. If he held A8653,KQ6,A2,763, he would have bid four hearts himself. You have fair hearts and two prime side-suit honors. Bid four hearts if you're vulnerable. If not vulnerable, pass.

