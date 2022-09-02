Slain in the Region: NWI homicides more than double the national rate

Vanessa Lopez recalls her son, Jalen Hunter, making Sundays particularly special for their family.

The aroma of sizzling bacon, onions, green peppers and shredded cabbage cooking on the grill alongside Hunter’s signature jerk chicken filled the air as the smiling faces of his family waited to be served.

“Sundays were our day,” Lopez said.

But for the past year, weekends have been much different for the family.

Hunter, 26, was fatally shot on Aug. 24, 2021. He was a father of two young boys.

Ten years prior, Lopez and Hunter moved to Jacksonville, Florida. They were visiting Hammond to attend a family member’s funeral. His mother said Hunter was about to head to the grocery store to buy fruit for his cousin’s children.

“He was gunned down while sitting in the car,” she said. “It was in broad daylight.”

In Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties, homicides were ranked 12th of the top 15 leading causes of death between 1999 and 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Times conducted a computer-assisted analysis of CDC mortality data compiled over the course of a 22-year span.

During this time period, 2,099 Region residents died of homicide, a rate of 12.5 homicide victims for every 100,000 residents.

That's more than double the national homicide rate of 5.9 for every 100,000.

A CDC report released last year stated the homicide rate for the country as a whole rose 30% between 2019 and 2020. This was the largest single-year increase recorded in more than a century.

A year after his slaying, Hunter’s case remains under investigation, but Lopez is hopeful. The family is currently offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.

Lopez isn’t alone in her grief. Sylvia Galvan of East Chicago lost her son Thaddeus when he was fatally shot six years ago. His killer is also still at large.

“I've always said I would have died for Thaddeus,” Galvan said. “I would have taken all those bullets if they would have let him live.”

As a way to support others experiencing the same tragic loss, both Lopez and Galvan started nonprofit organizations following their sons’ deaths.

Speaking earlier this year at the East Chicago police station, Galvan announced Circle of Love, a support group for Northwest Indiana residents impacted by homicide and gun violence.

Shortly after her son’s death, Lopez created The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation, a resource for community members who are grieving and learning to heal after losing a loved one. She said helping people is something her son would have wanted.

“I've got to give back to the community, I've got to do something,” Lopez said. “And all along, this is helping me too. I can see someone else grieving over the loss of their child or their loved one and for us to be able to help them, it helps me.”

A daily struggle

Friends and family held a balloon release last week on the one-year anniversary of Hunter’s death. The face of Hunter on a billboard watched more than 100 red balloons float up to the clouds overlooking 165th Street and Columbia Avenue in Hammond.

Two white balloons stood out in the sea of red — each represented Hunter’s sons, 7-year-old Julien and 3-year-old JaCorey.

Although the past year has been filled with grieving, Lopez talks about the good moments with her son as if they happened yesterday. His sense of humor was something those around him particularly appreciated.

“Jalen was a comedian. To know him was to love him,” his mother said. “Even when he was younger, I would have a bad day at work and he would just do something silly to make me laugh.”

His caring nature lives on through his mother.

“He was just a genuine person in his heart," she said. "And I know I have the same heart.”

Holding back tears, Galvan shared a similar sentiment when discussing not only the murder of her son Thaddeus, but also the loss of her 26-year-old son Matthew, who died of cancer two years ago.

“It’s a struggle every day to wake up,” Galvan said. “I wake up with maybe five seconds of normalcy and then I realize my boys are gone.”

Galvan urges those who know someone experiencing grief to continue to check on them in the days, weeks and even years following their loved ones’ death.

“Don’t stop checking on them,” she said. “Nobody ever wants to feel forgotten or that their loved one is forgotten.”

One crucial tool that helps Galvan navigate the healing process is therapy. She said she had been skeptical of therapy and “dealt with life her own way.” But Galvan’s message to anyone experiencing great loss is that one of the best things they can do is to talk to someone.

“It's OK not to be OK. It really is. But we’ve got to find ways to get ourselves back to living life,” she said.

Galvan was grateful to find Tracey Kim Snow, a counselor, as well as counseling services through Governors State University. Snow has been counseling families for nearly a decade. GSU has provided the nonprofit Parents for Peace and Justice with counselors from its College of Education.

Galvan said therapy taught her to learn to live for herself and her sons’ legacies.

Her motivation comes directly from helping others grieve and heal.

Transforming pain into purpose

As soon as Galvan hears the tragic news of yet another life lost due to violence, she makes an effort to find the victim’s family. Once she does, she hands out flyers with a list of resources ranging from grief counseling to potential financial options for burial and funeral services.

Galvan wishes she had the same support the day Thaddeus died, a memory that replays on a constant loop in her head.

“I walked out into the waiting room of the police department and that was that. They told me he was dead. I didn’t know where to go from there,” Galvan said. “We didn't want this to happen to other families. We didn't want them to have this feeling. We wanted them to be able to have resources.”

Earlier this year, Galvan announced the start of Circle of Love, a support group and resource for families who have lost a loved one to a violent crime. Members of the organization host support groups with therapists, participate in meditations, and attend vigils and memorial services.

Lopez and her husband, Guy, are on a similar mission, which began shortly after Hunter’s death. Nothing could ever fully heal the pain of losing a child, but the couple channeled their pain into a new mission.

“I woke up with this vision one night of what I had to do and I just started writing it down,” she said, referring to the nonprofit in her son’s name. “This was my purpose.”

The Jalen L. Hunter Foundation offers grieving families and loved ones of homicide victims a range of resources, including support groups with a grief coach and a grief support hotline. Those seeking assistance can sign up on the organization’s website to participate in future support groups.

“A lot of times people just need to talk about this thing that has been bottled up inside of them for so long,” she said. “To be around a group of people who have experienced this helps you as well.”

The foundation operates a 24/7 grief hotline for anyone who just needs to talk things through.

In the dark wake of their sons’ deaths, Galvan and Lopez are planning bright futures for each of their nonprofits and want to offer even more services to the Region. Their biggest obstacle — funding.

“We do have a few donations from the community, but my husband and I fund most of what we do with the foundation,” Lopez said.

Plans to assist with funeral expenses, attorney fees, hosting more frequent support groups and workshops come at a cost.

“We just want to be able to help people,” Galvan said. “Everyone’s situations are so different, but everyone can use support.”

Never lose hope

From a nationwide perspective, the CDC analyzes death certificates to track murders throughout the country while the FBI compiles information from thousands of law enforcement agencies.

Cases are typically considered “closed” through an arrest or the filing of charges. The FBI refers to the percentage of solved murders as the “clearance rate.” Nationally in 2020, FBI data shows the percentage of murders that were solved declined from 61% in 2019 to 54% in 2020.

Although both Lopez’s and Galvan’s sons’ cases remain under investigation, the mothers are extremely grateful for the efforts by Hammond Police Department.

“The respect our detective showed us was incredible,” Galvan said, adding that the consistent communication from that detective “means everything” to her.

“I wish our detective could be cloned," she said. "I know even to this day I can text him and he would respond within five minutes.”

Lopez said she’s heard many “horror stories” about detectives who don’t communicate. But that’s not the case with the Hammond detective who is working Hunter’s case.

“He makes sure to call me, he contacts me right away,” she said. “He’s very open to me asking questions.”

The department has gone above and beyond for the family, she said, and Hammond police were instrumental in ensuring Hunter’s balloon release took place safely.

When The Times asked Hammond police Sgt. Steven Kellogg about what specific training is required of detectives handling homicide cases, he said the department has offered a variety of courses over the years. This includes classes focused on verbal de-escalation, building empathy and procedural justice.

The department works as a team with agencies throughout the Region, Kellogg said. Investigations can take anywhere from 24 hours to several years to solve. The agencies share a strong dedication to bringing justice to families and loved ones of those who lost their lives to homicide.

“Our detectives are empathic and compassionate with the victim’s families. Detectives form deep bonds with the victims’ families and keep them updated every step of the way,” Kellogg said. “We want them to know that we are on their side and will do whatever it takes to bring them justice and a peace of mind.”

Kellogg stressed how grateful he is for the Hammond community and their respect for police.

“Keeping this respect is the job of the police officer,” he said.

Cases that have not yet been solved also take a toll on law enforcement. Several years ago, the Hammond police started a Health and Wellness Unit dedicated to ensuring that officers receive help in dealing with the crimes and unfortunate circumstances they observe daily.

Galvan understands the struggle of waiting on answers.

“I know sometimes it is hard with everything we are dealing with, but don’t give up on the police officers," she said. "They are working hard on our children’s cases.”

“We can’t ever give up hope,” she said.