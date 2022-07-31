Slam snapshot

Cy the Cynic advises avoiding snap judgments; they often come unfastened.

When today's North opened 1NT, South bid two hearts as a "transfer." After North bid two spades, South planned to jump to four spades as a try for slam; if he wanted to play at game, he would have transferred with a bid of four hearts.

West cut across South's plan by jumping to four hearts. When after two passes, South bid four spades, North inferred that his partner had slam interest. So North cue-bid his ace of hearts, and South bid six spades.

North-South's bidding judgment was sound, but South erred in the play. When West led the king of hearts, South took dummy's ace — a snap judgment if ever there was one. He discarded a club, drew trumps and led his three of diamonds.

West played low, reasoning that if South had only one diamond, he would have discarded it on the ace of hearts. Dummy's king won, and South returned a second diamond to his jack, West took the ace and led a high heart, ruffed. South could then pitch a second club on the queen of diamonds, but he had a club loser.

Making the slam was a snap. South plays low from dummy on the first heart and ruffs in his hand. He draws trumps and leads his low diamond through West, who probably holds the ace for his bid.

If West ducks, dummy wins, and declarer discards his jack of diamonds on the ace of hearts and loses one club. If instead West grabs his ace of diamonds, South discards all three low clubs on the ace of hearts and K-Q of diamonds.