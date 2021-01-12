Sleeping sickness

“I’m so good at sleeping I can do it with my eyes closed.” — graffiti
Cy the Cynic, who dates at least three women a week, had contacted a matchmaking service.
“They had me fill out a profile,” Cy told me. “It turns out that the only thing I’m compatible with is sleep.”
Cy gave four hearts a somnolent play as today’s South. He won the first diamond, led a trump to dummy and returned a spade to his queen. West took the king, and the defense cashed two diamonds and led a club. Cy took dummy’s ace, came to the ace of spades, led a trump to dummy and ruffed a spade, but when West discarded, the Cynic couldn’t avoid a club loser. Down one.
First trick
Cy must play with his eyes wide open. After he wins Trick One, his best chance is to lead the A-Q of spades.
West wins, and the defense takes two diamonds and leads a club again, but Cy wins, ruffs a spade, leads a trump to dummy and ruffs a spade. He can draw trumps and pitch his losing club on the good fifth spade.
Daily question
You hold: S J 10 9 3 H 2 D K 6 5 C K Q 9 7 5. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he rebids two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?
Answer: This decision is close. You could try for game by bidding 2NT. If your partner had an ideal minimum hand such as 4 2, A 9 6 5 4 3, A Q, A 8 2, he would raise to 3NT, and you could expect nine tricks. But partners rarely have exactly what you need. Your disciplined call is a pass.