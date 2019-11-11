The state of Indiana wants to hear from small-business owners in Northwest Indiana, including minority-, women- and veteran-owned firms, for a disparity study on fairness in state contracting.
Business owners can discuss their experience with or interest in contracting with the Indiana state government between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen, 411 E. Fifth Ave., across from the U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary.
The state is soliciting experiences to learn more about how to improve contracting opportunities for small businesses, including for minority-, women- and veteran-owned firms. Business owners can learn more about the study, ask questions or offer testimony, which is used anonymously and confidentially.
The Indiana Department of Administration is working with the consulting firm BBC Research & Consulting to ascertain how many minority- and women-owned businesses are currently participating in state contracting, and any barriers they may face to entry.
For more information, contact BBC Research and Consulting Research Associate Jane Stout at jstout@bbcresearch.com or 303-321-2547 or Indiana Department of Administration Deputy Director Kesha Rich at krich@doa.in.gov or 317-234-9521.