Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Antiques on Main the latest Crown Point antique store forced to move: 'Downtown is becoming a food court'
"It's heartbreaking," owner Loretta Nosal said. "Downtown is losing its whole retail element. It's just restaurants and bars coming in."
Police said they found David Hobbs wandering around in the store appearing impaired and with fresh "track marks" on his arm.
A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were identified as the crash victims.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A man called police after seeing what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Washington Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Miller resident Gary Ian Goldberg died at the age of 77.
The shooter was identified as Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told a news conference.
Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.
Erin Sowa admitted in her plea agreement she shot Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, in the head "in sudden heat" April 8, 2020, in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street.