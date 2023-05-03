When Smokey sings live, it's surely an occasion not to be missed.

Smokey Robinson recently brought his standout show "Music & Memories" to Gary's Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Audience members welcomed the former Motown vice-president with much applause, cheers and even occasional screams throughout the show.

After getting such an enthusiastic welcome, Robinson said "It's hard to make me speechless, but you've done that. Thank you so much."

The music legend's 90 minute show proved a winner with fans as Robinson delved into his mixed bag of hits and also performed songs from his new sultry album "Gasms."

Robinson told fans he was so glad to be back performing live.

The singer's show was high on energy and also featured an attractive video and photo display as part of the stage backdrop. Robinson, who's in his early 80s, can still hit the high notes and his stellar performance proved he's still at the top of his game.

Among songs on Robinson's playlist were "Being With You," "You've Really Got A Hold on Me," the ballad "Fly Me To The Moon, (In Other Words)," I Second That Emotion," "I Love Your Face" and "Ooh Baby Baby."

Show highlights were "Quiet Storm," "The Tears Of A Clown," which Robinson wrote with Stevie Wonder, "Just To See Her," "The Tracks Of My Tears"and the closing number "Cruisin'.''

Robinson regularly spoke to the audience throughout the show as he shared stories from his life and career as well. It was a joy to go back in time with an iconic member of music royalty.

For more information on Smokey Robinson and his touring schedule, visit smokeyrobinson.com. For more information on future concerts at Hard Rock Live, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.