The IHSAA softball season kicks off Monday when teams can play their first game of the season. To get you ready for the action, The Times highlights 15 of the top players in Northwest Indiana. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Maggie Ballentine, Crown Point, Sr., 2B
Ballentine plans to continue her softball career at Denison, a Division III school in Ohio, after she spends her final season with the Bulldogs. She had a .405 batting average last season to go along with six home runs and 22 RBIs.
Kaylee Barrett, Kankakee Valley, Sr., OF
Barrett looks to play a full season this year after injuries kept her sidelined for part of her junior campaign. The Indiana State recruit is a strong outfielder and a power hitter: She blasted seven home runs last season.
Lexi Benko, Chesterton, Sr., P
The Indiana State commit leads all area-returners with a 1.46 ERA. Benko added 113 strikeouts last season.
Faith Biggs, South Central, Jr., C/3B
Biggs was one of the top players in Northwest Indiana last year, notching a .549 batting average and stealing an area-best 34 bases.
Gabi Carra, Lake Central, Sr., 2B
The Wisconsin recruit is expected to be one of Lake Central's top players this season after hitting .392 and blasting six home runs as a junior.
Tyler Chambers, Hanover Central, Jr., C/2B
Chambers had a breakout season last year and is one of the top juniors in the area. The versatile Chambers had a .517 batting average and 13 doubles as a sophomore.
Madi Elish, Crown Point, So., P
Elish is already committed to Arizona and the sophomore is on her way to being one of the best players in Northwest Indiana. The younger sister of Texas star Miranda Elish, Madi Elish had a 1.70 ERA last season to go with 119 strikeouts in 111.1 innings.
Anna Holloway, Crown Point, So., SS
Holloway plans to follow her older sister Alexis to Notre Dame, but that will have to wait for now. Just a sophomore, Anna Holloway burst on the scene last year with a .385 batting average and six home runs in her freshman season.
Kellie Marcheschi, Boone Grove, Sr., P
The third Marcheschi sister to come through Boone Grove after twins Angie and Carla, Kellie Marcheschi is signed with Western Illinois and looks to help the Wolves make a deep postseason run in her final season. Kellie Marcheschi had a 1.99 ERA last year and averaged 11.7 strikeouts per seven innings.
Ryleigh Marsh, Lowell, Jr., 2B/SS
Marsh can play both infield positions and posted a .983 fielding percentage last season. Marsh also hit .543 last year on her way to Second Team All-State honors.
Mallory McMahon, Crown Point, Sr., OF
The Butler recruit is one of the more experienced players on Crown Point's roster. McMahon had a .346 batting average last season while hitting five home runs.
Olivia Peterson, Lake Central, Sr., C
The Minnesota signee shines when she's on defense. Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman calls Peterson "the single most talented catcher that I have seen in my 10 years as a head coach." Sherman went on to say that "she can change a team's run game with her arm."
Maddie Swart, Kankakee Valley, Sr., OF
Swart signed with Purdue Fort Wayne after hitting .496 with 23 extra-base hits last season. Swart bounced between catcher and outfield and added a .508 on-base percentage.
Ashley Talaga, Andrean, Sr., SS
Talaga emerged as Andrean's leader last season as the 59ers rallied late in the year to win their first sectional since 2012. Talaga was named Second Team All-State and hit .396 with 13 doubles and six home runs.
Madi Young, Crown Point, So., P
Another member of Crown Point's stellar sophomore class, Young bided her time behind Elish last season and delivered a 2.15 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 91.1 innings. Young is committed to Bowling Green.