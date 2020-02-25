Soloway comeback

Today's deal from the last quarter of the Soloway Teams final, BLASS vs. NICKELL, was crucial. BLASS had begun 20 IMPs behind. For BLASS, Michal Nowosadski-Jacek Kalita got to four spades. East's two-heart overcall looks normal, though what it had to gain was uncertain. It cost when West led the ace of hearts.

West next led a club, and Kalita played low from dummy. East won and led the queen of hearts. Kalita won, cashed the ace of trumps and continued with a diamond to the ace, a diamond ruff and the ten of hearts.

LAST CLUB

West had no winning defense. He ruffed with his eight of trumps, but dummy threw a club. Kalita won West's trump return, went to the ace of clubs and ruffed a diamond. He ruffed his last club and won the last two tricks with the K-Q of trumps. Making four. Well played.

South for NICKELL also played at four spades. West led the ace of hearts and then a club, but South put up the ace. He went down two, and BLASS won 13 IMPs and took a lead they never lost.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S 6 4 2 H 8 5 D A Q 7 4 2 C A J 2. The dealer, at your left, opens one club. Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: You may have a game, especially if your partner is a solid citizen and will have a sound hand for his double. Jump to 2NT, invitational; the nine-trick notrump game may be best. Since you will know where most of the missing high cards will lie, a case exists for a bold jump to 3NT.

