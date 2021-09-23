Something went wrong

If you can smile when something goes amiss, you must be a good sport or a repairman -- or maybe you've thought of someone you can blame.

Against today's slam, West led the king of hearts, and South took dummy's ace and led a spade. East rose with his ace and led a trump. South won, ruffed a spade, ruffed a heart and drew trumps. He took the K-Q of spades and led his last trump at Trick 10.

West had to save the queen of hearts, so only two diamonds. Dummy threw the jack of hearts, saving K-8-7 of diamonds. East had to keep his jack of spades, so only two diamonds. So South took the A-K and won the 13th trick with the eight.

Trump lead

East smiled ruefully and told West he should have led a trump. True, but East could also blame himself: He can duck the first spade without fear of losing his ace.

South wins with the king and ruffs a spade in dummy, but if he tries to ruff a second spade, West ruffs in front of dummy. After that, the defense is sure of at least one more trick.

Daily question

You hold: S K Q 8 7 2 H 2 D A 6 C A K Q 10 5. South in today's deal opened one club with this hand. Do you agree with that call?

Answer: Though most experts once opened one club (to prepare an economical second bid after a red-suit response), the consensus now favors one spade. The major-suit opening gets the suit into the auction quickly and makes it harder for the opponents to come in.

