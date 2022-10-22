Sookie Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Southlake Mall Carson's bought, targeted for redevelopment New owners have acquired the long-vacant Carson's department store at Southlake Mall and are targeting it for redevelopment. Driver crashes into Portage business and leads police on chase back home to his dad, cops say The accused continue screaming "dad" as officers wrestled with him to place on handcuffs. Boys & Girls Club CEO more than 4 times legal limit, acting 'entitled' during OWI arrest, Valpo cops say "Thanks a lot for ruining my (expletive) life," Ryan Smiley reportedly told police. Toys 'R' Us returns to the Region You don't have to grow up if you're a Toys 'R' Us kid. Police investigating fatal crash on Stagecoach Road Portage officers closed a portion of Stagecoach Road west of Marine Drive for an investigation. Father avoids prison time for killing daughter, pointing gun at her brothers Eric S. Hummel, 38, shot and killed his 9-year-old daughter in 2017 while talking to his sons about gun safety. Boys & Girls Club CEO placed on leave after OWI arrest, board says "These allegations of misconduct do not meet the standards of employee conduct established by the governing body," the organization's board of directors said in a statement. Portage mom led police pursuit taking daughter to school, cops say A school official reportedly told police Jackson was among the "worst" of the offenders in mind when the school requested an extra patrol to crackdown on speeding in the area. UPDATE: Police identify Portage High School student in fatal crash "The Portage Township school system had made a crisis team consisting of counselors and advisors available to the student body," Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said. Man shot tire shop owner dead, robbed him of Rolex, court records say Jermaine Martin, 29, is accused of fatally shooting the owner of the Happy Way Tire Shop in Gary and removing his Rolex watch.