Soothing broths: Local chef delivers nourishing soup

Region chef Angela McCrovitz is offering food lovers nourishing soups through her latest venture.

The company Dr. Butters is a one-stop soup shop featuring a variety of soothing broths, stews and soups. Its motto is "saving lives one bowl at a time."

"At Dr. Butters, we believe in the healing power of good food. That’s why we founded our one-stop soup shop. Our soups are made with love and honest, simple ingredients, guaranteed to hit the spot. Frozen or hot and ready to eat — it’s a bowl of heartwarming goodness!," states McCrovitz on the Dr. Butters website.

McCrovitz named the soup venture after her dog Butterscotch Balducci Bianchini, whom she said is a "very special" pooch. Butterscotch, McCrovitz said, helped save a couple of people through the years who were in medical distress. He is part of the Sandy Paws Gang, which is a group providing therapy dogs and "activities for healing purposes."

The Dr. Butters one-stop soup venture, McCrovitz said, was inspired by a dream she had in which her father, who was a pharmacist, told her he was going to open up a restaurant for her. McCrovitz, who has previously had restaurants and other food businesses in the Region, said she thought a soup business would be perfect, especially in light of what everyone has been through with the pandemic in the last few years.

McCrovitz said a couple of years ago when she and her mother both got sick, her sister went out in search of food for them.

"We wanted soup," McCrovitz said. "And she had to go to five different places to get (a good) soup."

So McCrovitz thought a soup delivery service would be perfect for the Region.

Soups, which are "just what the dogter ordered" are delivered in a novel way as well - in an ambulance emblazoned with the Dr. Butters logo. Soup orders come with the soup, bread and butter, paw print cookie, soup spoon and napkin, doctor's box and a prescription pad.

Among soups on the menu are Woofy Chicken and Wild Rice, Beef Bone Broth, Hounds Stuffed Pepper, Paw Paw Collard Greens with Ham and Beans, Happy Paw Minestrone, Best Friends Twice Baked Potato, Salty Dog Broccoli and Cheddar, Fido's French Onion, Rover's Pumpkin and Apple, Beach Buds Lobster Bisque and more.

McCrovitz said subscription boxes are also available.

According to McCrovitz, chicken noodle soup is always a popular choice as well as chicken pot pie soup. Dr. Butters also offers what McCrovitz calls tear soups, which are bone broth recipes.

To order soup, get prices and for more information on Dr. Butters, call 877-soup-ER-911 or visit drbutters.org.