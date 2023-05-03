“Nursing is a very caring profession,” says Wanda Jordan, a critical care nurse and manager of the intensive care unit at Methodist Hospitals Northlake in Gary.

“You can learn the clinical skills,” she says, but you also have to notice changes in your patients to be able to respond to them effectively.

The job requires people who are “respectful, knowledgeable and resourceful.”

According to Jordan, Sophia Hunt is one of those people.

A registered nurse in Jordan’s ICU, Hunt is proud to come from the town where she practices nursing. “I’m from Gary, Ind.,” she says. “And I’m glad to be able to serve my community.”

After pursuing an interest in phlebotomy, Hunt found her calling in nursing, a move that has led her to be selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

She says she had always been interested in nursing but wasn’t sure about the path to the profession. That was until she had her first child in 2002. It was the care she received at the hospital where she now works that inspired her to go for it. “It pushed me to go ahead and get it started,” Hunt says.

Putting herself through Indiana University Northwest by working as a Transportation Security Administration agent, Hunt graduated with a nursing degree. In her last semester at IUN, she started working at Methodist as part of a capstone program that helps students get job experience. At the end of this program, Hunt accepted a job offer at Methodist Norhtlake. “I’ve been there since I graduated,” she says.

Jordan, who has been a mentor to Hunt, says she has grown in the job.

“I was her preceptor when she got out of nursing school,” says Jordan. “She has excelled. She is a very good critical care nurse.”

Hunt loves nursing and it shows in her dedication to patients and their loved ones.

“She always bonds very well with the families,” says Jordan.

Hunt says she loves seeing the families make it through too. “When you get some of these people who are really ill and the prognosis is poor and you watch them make it through to another unit, make a recovery, it's amazing.”

Jordan calls Hunt a role model when discussing her strengths as a charge nurse, a supervisory role on a given shift.

“She is the night charge nurse,” says Jordan. “In my absence, she runs the unit.”

Overnight Hunt will make the schedule for the morning and make sure patients and colleagues get what they need.

“She understands how the unit should function and has staffing responsibilities,” says Jordan. “She understands the complexity of patients and can take care of patients in multisystem failure.”

When asked what makes a good nurse, Hunt focuses on patience and perseverance.

“I have seen a lot of nurses grow over the years,” she says. “I think nursing takes a special person. You need to truly enjoy taking care of people.”