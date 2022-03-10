South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard finding balance as his mom battles cancer in Region

Moms are tough. Raven Merkerson is living proof.

Battling colon cancer for the past six months, the mother of former EC Central star Jermaine Couisnard had to be even tougher.

Especially on her son.

“When I told him, he just stared at me and said, ‘I’m just going to stay here, I’m not going back to school,’” Merkerson said. “I’m like, ‘No, no, no. You can’t do that and if you want to help me, you need to finish school.”

There’s never good timing with bad news, but Couisnard was getting ready to head back to South Carolina when Merkerson got the diagnosis in mid-August.

“I knew what his reaction was going to be and he was set on staying home, but I told him I know how you feel, but you can help me by doing what you need to do," Merkerson said. “I can do this and as long as I know you’re OK, I’m going to be OK. We’ll get through this.”

Couisnard returned to South Carolina for the rigors of Southeastern Conference basketball and academics, while Merkerson has battled her own opponent. She said the best news she recently shared with her son was that the chemo was doing its job and has shrunk the tumor enough to where she doesn’t have to do radiation. She’s scheduled to have it removed in Chicago.

“The chemo did a job on me, but I came far enough with it that I can go straight to surgery,” Merkerson said. “I was prepared mentally for the radiation, but just so glad I don’t have to do it.”

Merkerson has always been Couisnard’s biggest fan, from watching him play AAU to starring at EC Central, she’s been by his side all the way.

Couisnard, a former Indiana All-Star, averaged 29.2 points a game his senior year, and went on to play one season at Montverde Academy, one of the elite prep schools in the country, to get his grades up and earn a Division-I scholarship. He ended up committing to South Carolina and made the All-SEC Freshman Team.

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster on and off the court for Couisnard in his third season. He’s battled ankle, hamstring, and groin injuries on top of worrying about his mom.

“It’s definitely been hard, but I give credit to my coaches who have given me some space,” Couisnard said. “I’ve stayed in the gym to keep my mind off things. I just try to stay in good spirits because I know my mom is.

“The more I talk to her, the better she sounds and that really helps me mentally.”

Merkerson also has one rule for Couisnard: They talk daily, no excuses.

“If we don’t talk each day, it’s definitely a problem with me,” she said. “At one point I thought he was in a depression so that’s why we have to talk. I told him we’ll get through this together, but we need to FaceTime and communicate.”

As if Couisnard needed anymore to handle, his childhood friend, Andre Bass, was fatally shot. They grew up in East Chicago together and were teammates in AAU and junior high basketball.

Couisnard came home for the funeral.

“It was like back-to-back (issues) for him,” Merkerson said. “I’m thinking to myself: ‘Jay there’s not much more you can take.’ But I just told him we’re going to get through it.”

Couisnard was a regular starter the past two seasons for South Carolina, but the injuries have bounced him around. He’s missed five games, started only 13-of-23 overall, but has been a huge spark off the bench.

The seventh-seeded Gamecocks (18-12) open SEC Tournament play at 5 p.m. Thursday against 10th-seeded Mississippi State at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

In a recent loss to Kentucky, Couisnard came off the pine for 17 points and five assists. In a road victory over Georgia, Couisnard was back in the starting rotation and had a career-high seven assists.

On Feb. 19 — with mom in attendance — Couisnard went off for a career-high 33 points, hitting 12-of-18 shots in the team’s 77-75 victory over LSU. A couple of times — after some huge 3-pointers — the TV broadcast would pan to Merkerson cheering in the stands.

“I think if I was (a younger player) I’d probably have an issue with (not starting), but I know it’s a tough season — in my opinion we play in the best conference in the country — and you just have to stay the course,” Couisnard said. “I feel I’m older and I’ll do whatever is asked of me. I’ll start or finish games. You can’t beat yourself down. You’ve got to be mentally tough.”

Merkerson was at the team’s home game against South Carolina-Upstate on Nov. 9 and recently flew down to the Lone Star State for the Texas A&M game on Jan. 29. She said Couisnard’s father, also Jermaine Couisnard, has a lot of family about two hours from College Station, Texas and they had a huge family turnout for the game. Couisnard had 13 points and six assists in the victory.

“I think he’s slowly coming back,” Merkerson said. “For a while, I don’t think his head was in it, either. The injuries and thinking about me didn’t help. I don’t think the mind was in it like it should have been.”

To say Couisnard has found his groove might be an understatement. Over his last 12 games, he’s averaging over 11.5 points a contest. His February stretch included season highs of points (33 against LSU), minutes (35 vs. Ole Miss and LSU), steals (three against Ole Miss) and assists (seven against Georgia). His minutes have jumped immensely since he’s returned from injury and he’s started the team’s last seven games.

“There’s so many ups and downs through the season,” Couisnard said. “I think one thing I’ve learned over the years is you just got to keep your confidence because it’s such a long season.”

It also helps with mom’s love and support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.