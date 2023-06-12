SOUTH HAVEN — The Portage Township Trustee and South Haven Fire Department are accepting applications to create an eligibility list for firefighter/paramedic positions that may become available in the next year.

Applications will be accepted all year. The list will be active after the testing process for one calendar year. Testing cycles will be performed as needed.

All applicants must hold a current EMT-B certification in the State of Indiana and be at least 18 years old.

Applicants must obtain a state of Indiana Paramedic license within 18 months of the date of hire. All applicants will be subject to a background check and an oral interview.

The application packet can be found on Indeed, be requested via email at Rebecca.allen@portagetrustee.org or picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays at the Portage Township Trustee’s office, 3590 Willowcreek Road, Suite B, Portage.

Applications will be accepted for immediate processing and need to be turned in by noon June 30.

The Portage Township Trustee and South Haven Fire Department are equal-opportunity employers.