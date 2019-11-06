South Haven Lions Club helps shine light for South Haven firefighters

SOUTH HAVEN – South Haven firefighters will be able to shine their light a little brighter and keep them safer thanks to a recent donation from the South Haven Lions Club.
Club members recently presented a ceremonial check for $2,864.50 to members of the department representing the purchase of 50 Stream Life Survivor flashlights. Each firefighter on the department will be receiving a flashlight.
“We are partners with various community groups and help provide funding in many ways,” said Jason Kegebein, president of the South Haven Lions Club. “We felt we wanted to do something a little broader and asked what could we do for the fire department.”
Kegebein said they met with the department firefighter/paramedic Eric Wood who expressed the need for the new equipment. The funding for the flashlights came from two grants secured by the club along with funds from its general account.
“This gives everybody their own personal flashlight,” said firefighter/paramedic Christine Gospodarek, adding when firefighters enter a structure, it is dark and having the flashlights, which include a clip to attach to their gear, will assist in firefighting.
“It is a lifesaver,” said Gospodarek.
The flashlights also are also equipped with a strobe function which a firefighter can activate if he or she is in a dangerous situation and needs to be located.
The Lions Club previously donated defibrillators and stuffed animals to the department.
“We want to continue to assist the fire department in the future,” said Kegebein.