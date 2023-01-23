South Shore employee charged with copper wire theft

The LaPorte County prosecutor's office has charged an employee of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District with stealing copper wire from the district, which operates the South Shore Line.
Kevin D. Woods, of Michigan City, faces a Level 6 felony charge of theft after an investigation by the Indiana State Police.
ISP said Monday that it had been asked in early December by the NICTD Police Department to investigate a theft of copper wire it believed had been committed by an employee.
"During the investigation, it was determined that an employee was on video removing a spool of wire from a storage area without authorization," according to ISP. "The wire was placed into the bed of a truck that is owned by NICTD. That truck also was equipped with a GPS monitoring device."
ISP said the GPS report showed that the vehicle stopped at Woods' residence in Michigan City the day of the theft.
88-year-old White Castle in Whiting, one of Chicago area's first, coming down to be replaced with new restaurant
UPDATE: Merrillville High School brings in extra counselors in wake of fatal student shooting
Region hotelier Bruce White dies at 70
JERRY DAVICH: Cancer survivor wakes up from surgery without his right eye, confused by multiple scars
Historic homes razed in Marktown with renovation program on horizon
Beer Geeks craft beer bar in Highland closes, to reopen as B-Side Bar & Lounge
Round the Clock, Martini’s to be featured on America's Best Restaurants show
JERRY DAVICH: U.S. Steel retiree recalls his first day on the job: 'Go upstairs with the other skinny (N-words)'
Woman died inside burning SUV that started 'going crazy'; doors wouldn't unlock
Passed out motorist with foot on brake nabbed with meth, Portage police say
Hessville institutions Super Submarine and Mario's Pizza, formerly Key Pizza, move in together to carry on for next generation
Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
Pedestrian struck and killed in Region crash, police say
Incarcerated man found dead after fire breaks out in Indiana State Prison, IDOC says
Teens attempting to lure young children into vehicle were 'joking,' Cedar Lake police say
During its investigation, ISP said it discovered that Woods had made three subsequent deposits at a LaPorte County auto yard for copper totaling 241 pounds in weight, for which Woods was paid $531 in total.
Woods was arrested Friday and booked into the LaPorte County Jail.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Larry Phillips Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Silvano Martinez-Seiber
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: South Bend, IN
Adam Fredenburg
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Resetar
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lovie Grace
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Gary, IN
Jayden Fogus
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shikyra Boyd
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Chessidy Walker
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ashley Arndt
Arrest Date: Jan. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bryan Parish
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brian Thomas
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bobby Armstrong Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Elkhart, IN
Oshae Hampton
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Michael Munson
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Grand Rapids, MI
Shawn Shirley
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christina Stantz
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
David McDaniel
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Michael Robinson Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Ward
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Causing Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Porter, IN
Brandon Miller
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal confinement; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Royal
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Michigan City Police Department Arresting Agency: Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rickey Bentley Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Rancatore
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Frank Rogers
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 67
Residence: South Bend, IN
Magan Bradford
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Andre Curry
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Edwards
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Dilts
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cameron Overbeck
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: North Judson, IN
Armando Sanchez
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery W/Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corde Williamson
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ronnie Cislo
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lucas Bennet
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Dowagiac, MI
Amber Saylor
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Contributing to delinquency of minor Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Roosevelt Jackson
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Hiawatha Wright
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Paige Leeks
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Trenton Strawmier
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Criminal Recklessness; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jessie Maupin
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Amber Collins
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Jacqueline Huerta-Salazar
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kristi Cooper
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Qmarion Fisher
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Criminal Gang Activity Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeffery Glancy Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Machelle Wooddall
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Stockton, CA
Robert Meegan
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ravin Patel
Arrest Date: Jan. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Jersey City, NJ
Debra Wright
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Controlled Substance Class: Felony Age: 57
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!