Southlake Mall looking for artists to paint giant Easter Eggs

Art, commerce and the holidays collide this Easter season at the Southlake Mall.

The super-regional enclosed mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart is bringing back giant oversized fiberglass Easter Eggs and has put a call out for artists to paint them. Five artists will get to display their work on the prominently displayed canvases at the highly trafficked mall, the second largest in the state of Indiana, for a month.

Artists will be paid $100 and get up to $200 in materials to paint, collage, sculpt or otherwise "creatively enhance" the large fiberglass Easter Eggs, which are five feet tall when mounted on their stands. Mall management claimed it was an "eggciting program," a claim which could be be independently verified by press time.

Any artists who are interested must submit an application by midnight on Feb. 28 on how they would decorate the white matte eggs, which weigh 30 pounds, stand four feet tall when not resting on a 10-pound stand, and are three feet wide.

Applicants must include a design concept and two to five JPEG image attachments of past work.

Those selected will find out on March 11 and must be able to complete the work between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on March 21.