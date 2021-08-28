300th race in the books for husband on foot and wife in wheelchair

It seemed like nothing could stop the legendary Tinley Park husband-and-wife team of Jamie and Lynn Parks.

The couple hit a milestone of 300 races on the Fourth of July with Jamie pushing Lynn in a wheelchair at the Stars and Stripes 5K run in his hometown.

When asked how much longer the 59-year-old Jamie could continue to push his 58-year-old wife’s chair in competition, he said that “I think 500 would be great.”

He added however, “hopefully my body will stay in one piece. Lately it’s been a hamstring. It’s one thing or another as you get older.”

The couple might be stopped for the time being.

Two days after hitting the 300-race milestone, he broke his right elbow doing a project at home, and it's up in the air how much they will be able to compete in the near future.

A look back at the first 300 races has found the Parks logging more 20,000 miles, competing in the Boston Marathon twice, carrying the Olympic torch in the 2002 relay, giving speeches and having a Discovery Channel documentary made about them in 2008.