Best Barber
Best Barber

Best Barber

Blades & Co.

Blades & Co. Barber Shoppe 

9941 151st St.

Orland Park

708-966-4023

bladescobarbershoppe.com

Ricki Orsini and his brother Brandon noticed that there didn’t seem to be much of a community feeling in barber shops. “We decided to offer something different. We want our customers to have the same barber when they come in and offer them more of a connection to community,” says Ricki Orsini.

That means taking more time with their services instead of just getting people in and out of the shop. The family-owned neighborhood barber shop has a friendly and inviting atmosphere, Orsini says, adding that he and Brandon believe in giving more than just a haircut; it should be a warm and pleasant experience.

Blades & Co offers men’s haircuts, kids’ haircuts, men’s hot towel shaves and exclusive executive packages. “it’s for all ages, youngest to oldest. You can catch up with your neighbors and we want you to walk out with a look you’re really happy with,” says Orsini.

SECOND PLACE

Kings Row Barber Shop

342 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-6351

www.facebook.com/pages/Kings%20Row%20Barber%20Shop/151512901527164/

THIRD PLACE

Barberz Blvd. Barbershop

11137 191st St.

Mokena

708-719-6518

mokenabarber.com

