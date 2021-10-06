 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Gyros
urgent

Best Gyros

Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros

17432 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-3060

mickeys-ribs-il-2.hub.biz

Established in 1983, Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros is the spot to pick up any handheld meal that you could think of — but the gyros are a stand-out. The ribs are finger-licking good, as well. When you’re in the mood for a casual bite of fast food, Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros can serve whatever you are craving — whether it’s BBQ baby back ribs, jumbo shrimp, a chicken gyros plate, hot dog, Italian beef, perch dinner or more.

Visit them in Tinley Park for the good food and customer service they’re known for and get stared on working your way down the menu.

SECOND PLACE

Kismet Restaurant

9931 W. 151st St.

Orland Park

708-349-2205

kismet-of-orland-park.business.site/?m=true

THIRD PLACE

Mickey’s Gyros

63 Bankview Drive

Frankfort

815-464-1011

mickeysfrankfort.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts