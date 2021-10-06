Best Gyros

Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros

Established in 1983, Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros is the spot to pick up any handheld meal that you could think of — but the gyros are a stand-out. The ribs are finger-licking good, as well. When you’re in the mood for a casual bite of fast food, Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros can serve whatever you are craving — whether it’s BBQ baby back ribs, jumbo shrimp, a chicken gyros plate, hot dog, Italian beef, perch dinner or more.