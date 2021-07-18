Bolingbrook pastor ministers to first responders as new chaplain for sheriff's department

Since Shoaf took on the assignment in May, he has been available to counsel any employee of the sheriff's office. He also will give invocations at departmental events and ceremonies. Chaplains are also asked to reach out to employees and their families suffering illnesses or other hardships. “We ask our chaplains to make themselves present and available to the whole staff, " Hoffmeyer said.

The Will County Sheriff's chaplain serves a diverse group of people. “The sheriff's office has over 600 employees of all different faith backgrounds,” Hoffmeyer said.

“As a chaplain we have to be able to minister to an officer of all faiths or even no faiths,” Shoaf said. “I try not to do anything overtly in my own faith that would alienate those of other faiths.” But if an officer or staff member opens the door to faith-based discussions, Shoaf said he would always listen and encourage them.

“There are many times when officers reach out about God and faith,” Shoaf said, “and in those cases I will share my own beliefs.”

Shoaf said most of what he does as a chaplain is not directly faith related. He calls his role in these indirectly religious or non-faith situations a “ministry of presence” and a “ministry of encouragement.”