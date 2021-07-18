Bolingbrook pastor ministers to first responders as new chaplain for sheriff's department

After a year without someone in the job, the Will County Sheriff's Office named Troy Shoaf as chaplain.
The last year of pandemic and upheaval has put a lot of stress on departments including Will County's, and the chaplain position, a voluntary role, was not filled after Rev. Pete Jarosz died in April 2020.
After seeing the need for an official chaplain, Pastor Troy Shoaf of Independent Baptist Church in Bolingbrook stepped up.
"We are happy to have Troy join our department as the chaplain and believe that he will serve us with compassion and respect and a true understanding of what law enforcement departments deal with on a daily basis," Sheriff Mike Kelley said in a statement.
"It's a volunteer position, and so we were pleased to have someone step forward who is familiar with our staff and facility and what's expected,” said Kathy Hoffmeyer, of the sheriff's Public Affairs Division.
And what is expected of a sheriff's chaplain?
“I consider a chaplain just another tool in the toolbox,” Shoaf said. "We’re available for the officers if they need us. Emotional, mental, spiritual help when they need it.” And other times chaplains are simply someone to talk to.
Shoaf said that during stressful situations, this often is the best thing a counselor can do. “I remember times just being there with an officer — just being there says something.”
Since Shoaf took on the assignment in May, he has been available to counsel any employee of the sheriff's office. He also will give invocations at departmental events and ceremonies. Chaplains are also asked to reach out to employees and their families suffering illnesses or other hardships. “We ask our chaplains to make themselves present and available to the whole staff, " Hoffmeyer said.
The Will County Sheriff's chaplain serves a diverse group of people. “The sheriff's office has over 600 employees of all different faith backgrounds,” Hoffmeyer said.
“As a chaplain we have to be able to minister to an officer of all faiths or even no faiths,” Shoaf said. “I try not to do anything overtly in my own faith that would alienate those of other faiths.” But if an officer or staff member opens the door to faith-based discussions, Shoaf said he would always listen and encourage them.
“There are many times when officers reach out about God and faith,” Shoaf said, “and in those cases I will share my own beliefs.”
Shoaf said most of what he does as a chaplain is not directly faith related. He calls his role in these indirectly religious or non-faith situations a “ministry of presence” and a “ministry of encouragement.”
“There's never a typical day or week,” Shoaf said. Last month he had a week that included a fallen officers' memorial, a Saturday service for the Christian Peace Officers organization and a midnight call involving a death. “At midnight, there was a call, a death notification, meaning there was a death in the community. So I went out at midnight and was able to give some support to the family.”
“He’ll do some ride-alongs with deputies to get to know them,” Hoffmeyer said. But in Shoaf s case, she said, he already knows many of the deputies from his time as an auxiliary sheriff’s deputy.
Hoffmeyer and Kelley both see this experience helping him in his chaplaincy.
“Chaplain Troy comes to us with proof of his dedication to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as he has volunteered as one of our auxiliary deputies for the past eight years," Kelley said in a statement.
Shoaf started his work in the Will County Sheriff's auxiliary eight years ago, following a desire to give back to the community and help first responders.
“I can say it was a God-given burden,” he says, “It opened my eyes to the real needs that officers have. To see what they have to go through. The stress. The family calls. The challenges that they have to face, that gave me a burden for chaplaincy.”
Shoaf also serves as chaplain for a few other law enforcement agencies including the Bolingbrook Police Department since 2016. “The chief at the time asked me if I would join the chaplain group,” Shoaf said. Shoaf got to know the police chief at the first responder appreciation Sundays held at his church, Independent Baptist in Bolingbrook. “I think the chief knew my attitude toward first responders, and thought I would be a good fit as a chaplain.
“As a pastor, I wanted to find some way to connect to the side of community that I don't see every day," he said. “I believe its made me a better pastor."