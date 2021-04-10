Business snapshots: Glitter Your Pallet, Wings Dance Studio

Glitter Your Pallet
Homer Glen
Glitter Your Pallet opened in late fall of 2015, with one employee. “We will be celebrating our 6th anniversary in 2021 with eight instructors, a very helpful husband and four local wood makers,” said owner Lisa Schultz. “The wood makers are a range of ages with one being an 84-year-old Veteran to a local high school student and an agriculture farmer.”
The business helps others tap into their creative side by painting on clean, repurposed wood called “decor pallet boards.” Painting events take place at trendy restaurants and bars in the Chicagoland area.
“Our first projects were the pallet boards. Fast forward five-and-a-half years and we have incorporated the GYP vintage sled (our No. 1 seller each year), large Christmas ornaments, snowmen, spring bunnies, Easter egg topiaries, shamrocks, garden wheelbarrows, picket fence flower planters, scarecrows and most recently front porch planks in the shapes of carrots, gnomes and tulips,” said Schultz. “All projects are hand cut and assembled by local wood makers. Each project's base is painted or stained by myself or my team members.”
The business was one of many that had to pivot to survive the pandemic. “Through the pandemic we changed the course a bit and offered ‘Take and Make’ projects that are extremely popular. The option to paint in your home really helped people feel balanced and offer a bit of normalcy,” said Schultz.
Schultz said she has enjoyed establishing relationships in the community with owners of restaurants and bars where they’ve held painting nights and through charity events they’ve hosted with schools, junior woman’s clubs, Girl Scout troops and garden centers.
It’s Glitter Your Pallet’s novel designs and uplifting spirit at events that Schultz credits for its success. It’s also something that anyone can learn to do with step-by-step guidance from instructors. “We seem to be the trendsetters for concepts and designs. We help our guests every step of the way, including color choices,” said Schultz. “The end result produces a beautiful statement piece project that our customers are proud to display in their home and share on social media.”
Wings Dance Studio
Lockport
"Wings Dance Studio was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating a training ground for concert dancers. We started in one small room and have now expanded to a five-studio facility to serve our dancers' needs,” said Executive Director Shannon Labus. “We have been honored to have our dancers be a part of professional ballet productions such as 'The Nutcracker' and 'Sleeping Beauty' as well as local theater productions. Our dancers have achieved success on their high school dance teams and now our alumnae have gone on to college teams as well as continued dance study.”
In 2011, six dancers were chosen to represent the studio as a performance group and Soar Dance Company was born. Since then, the company has grown to 28 members and continues to present works to inspire as well as entertain. Under the direction of Labus and Aimee Beaver, Soar Dance Company has worked with some experienced and well-known choreographers from around the Chicago area.
“We love being a part of our community. From classes for ages 18 months to adults, we love that we have the privilege of long-term contact with these amazing dancers,” said Labus. “We also host many workshops and family events to try to be a contributing member of our community. Our performance company dancers also complete fundraising and service projects for many of the organizations in Lockport that are helping others.”
The studio at 940 N. State St., Lockport, has a professional track to give aspiring dancers as much experience as possible. It also offers a recreational path with challenging classes for all dancers, from children to adults. “All classes are founded in sound principles of dance and movement. Additionally, Wings is proud to be the only studio in our area that offers both the Cecchetti Method of Ballet and Prism Performance Training with supplementary fitness training designed by a physical therapist specifically for our dancers,” said Labus.
— Carrie Steinweg