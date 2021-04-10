Business snapshots: Glitter Your Pallet, Wings Dance Studio

In 2011, six dancers were chosen to represent the studio as a performance group and Soar Dance Company was born. Since then, the company has grown to 28 members and continues to present works to inspire as well as entertain. Under the direction of Labus and Aimee Beaver, Soar Dance Company has worked with some experienced and well-known choreographers from around the Chicago area.

“We love being a part of our community. From classes for ages 18 months to adults, we love that we have the privilege of long-term contact with these amazing dancers,” said Labus. “We also host many workshops and family events to try to be a contributing member of our community. Our performance company dancers also complete fundraising and service projects for many of the organizations in Lockport that are helping others.”

The studio at 940 N. State St., Lockport, has a professional track to give aspiring dancers as much experience as possible. It also offers a recreational path with challenging classes for all dancers, from children to adults. “All classes are founded in sound principles of dance and movement. Additionally, Wings is proud to be the only studio in our area that offers both the Cecchetti Method of Ballet and Prism Performance Training with supplementary fitness training designed by a physical therapist specifically for our dancers,” said Labus.

— Carrie Steinweg

