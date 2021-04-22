Business snapshots: Petals & Twigs, Amazing Fantasy Books and Comics, Angle Drone Solutions

Angle Drone Solutions

Lockport

Ron Angle started Angle Drone Solutions in 2016 when the Federal Aviation Administration changed regulations to make it easier for drone pilots to pursue commercial interests. Angle had previous aerial and safety aviation experience, having been a flight instructor in gliders and a single engine pilot.

Angle also had experience with model aircraft and drones and had been flying drones since they first came out. “With the new generation of drones having good stabilization systems and photographic equipment, providing photos and videos of businesses and events is our main product,” said Angle. “We also perform thermal investigations looking for heat losses in a building using a drone with a thermal camera.” The business, which originated in Mokena and later moved to 222 E. 9th St., Unit 2, Lockport, has since added on two part- time employees.

A member of multiple chambers of commerce, Angle said the company gives back by sponsoring events or looking for opportunities to contribute, such as a video done for the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing to be used in promotions.