Business snapshots: Petals & Twigs, Amazing Fantasy Books and Comics, Angle Drone Solutions

Petals & Twigs
New Lenox
Because Petals & Twigs is a support business for Trinity Services, your purchases there help fund programs for those with disabilities and mental illness. The nonprofit was founded in 1950.
Petals & Twigs opened as a craft boutique at 427 W. Francis Rd., New Lenox in 1987. “To better serve the needs of those we serve, Trinity has established a number of businesses that promote the goals of the organization, provide additional funding for its programs and offer employment to individuals who are willing and able to take advantage of opportunities often denied,” said Susan Pietrucha, store manager. “All profits from items purchased at Petals & Twigs benefit the individuals served at Trinity Services Inc.”
Among the products and gift items on the shelves are the “Barkery," filled with pet treats baked by Trinity program participants at Fritters for Critters, as well as toys, signs and pet accessories. "In our Yankee Candle Room you will find products and accessories to add wonderful aroma and décor to your home. Inside this room is also our ‘The Porch’ area, which features lighted décor,” said Pietrucha.
A kitchen area includes coffee and teas from Door County, Wis., and gourmet dips and spreads from Wind & Willow and Country Home Creations. Other sections focus on jewelry, luxury lotions, home decor and flower arrangements.
Pietrucha said she loves the store's location at the edge of a residential neighborhood with fantastic neighbors.
“An 'everything counts' philosophy is at the core of all Trinity programs,” said Pietrucha. “Every action, thought and experience is meaningful at some level.”
Amazing Fantasy Books and Comics
Frankfort
At the time Amazing Fantasy Books and Comics opened in 1978, it was one of the few comic book/hobby shops in the south suburbs. It opened its Frankfort location at 20505 S. LaGrange Rd., in 1991. It has since grown to three locations, with stores in Tinley Park and Lockport.
“We love being part of the Frankfort community. Our customers are from the entire surrounding area, not just Frankfort, which makes our business even more of a community hub for hobby enthusiasts of all types — comic book fans, board game fans, Magic the Gathering fans, Pokemon fans, action figure fans and (Funko) Pop figure fans,” said Manger Lori Gentile. “We offer customers a wonderful experience with personal service that you can't get at a large chain store. All of our employees know our product lines extensively, so that is a definite advantage when you are shopping for comics, graphic novels, manga and games of all types and collectibles.”
The store has something for everyone and something for any age. There’s also a large inventory on the website — afbooks.com — of kids books, comics, board and card games, miniatures, novelties and more.
Angle Drone Solutions
Lockport
Ron Angle started Angle Drone Solutions in 2016 when the Federal Aviation Administration changed regulations to make it easier for drone pilots to pursue commercial interests. Angle had previous aerial and safety aviation experience, having been a flight instructor in gliders and a single engine pilot.
Angle also had experience with model aircraft and drones and had been flying drones since they first came out. “With the new generation of drones having good stabilization systems and photographic equipment, providing photos and videos of businesses and events is our main product,” said Angle. “We also perform thermal investigations looking for heat losses in a building using a drone with a thermal camera.” The business, which originated in Mokena and later moved to 222 E. 9th St., Unit 2, Lockport, has since added on two part- time employees.
A member of multiple chambers of commerce, Angle said the company gives back by sponsoring events or looking for opportunities to contribute, such as a video done for the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing to be used in promotions.
“We did not just buy a drone and start flying it. This is something we have been doing for years,” Angle said of his experience. “Some companies out there don’t know what to do when something goes wrong. We do because we have the procedures to handle it.”
— Carrie Steinweg