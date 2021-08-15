Business snapshots: Redtail Market, Angle Drone Solutions

Redtail Market

Frankfort

There’s plenty to choose from when shopping at Redtail Market.

“We have tons of different handmade, refurbished and reimagined merchandise from soaps, candles, home goods, wood signs, personalized gifts, jewelry, clothing and so much more in our boutique,” the business said.

Redtail Market has been in operation for more than five years at is 3 W. Nebraska St. in Frankfort.

“Our business was unique when we opened, because we brought together numerous talented vendors and housed them under one roof, creating a different shopping experience,” the business said.

Angle Drone Solutions

Lockport

If you’re looking for a shot from above, Angle Drone Solutions has the experience to get it done.

Ron Angle, president of Angle Drone Solutions, has an aviation background that includes flying single engine aircraft and serving as a chief flight instructor for gliders.