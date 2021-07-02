Business snapshots: Siegel's Cottonwood Farm, High Ho Gems and Crystals

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm

Lockport

No matter what time of year it is, Siegel's Cottonwood Farm has something for you.

Starting in the spring, the flower and garden center opens at the farm at 17250 S. Weber Road in Lockport, said Kaity Siegel-Grimmenga, event manager at Siegel's Cottonwood Farm. Fresh produce is sold there during the summer months.

Come fall, the farm hosts its annual Pumpkin Fest, which runs from the end of September until November and features dozens of attractions, a corn maze and food.

From spring until fall, the Amish-built barn at the farm is a popular venue for a variety of events.

“We host special events like weddings, team building, retirement parties and more,” Siegel-Grimmenga said.

All year-round, guests can visit the farm’s Country Store to purchase a wide array of items such as homemade jar goods, jams, jellies, local honey, fresh baked pies and home decor.

High Ho Gems and Crystals

Mokena

High Ho Gems and Crystals offers a place for peace, acceptance and spiritual connection.