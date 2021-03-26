Business snapshots

JK Computers
Lockport
While having your own personal IT specialist at home would be ideal, having a reliable one on speed dial is the next best thing. JK Computers can provide the tech help you need when you find yourself in a computer quandary.
“JK Computers is a retail location specializing in computer repair and support. We specialize in and are very proud of our dedication to customer service and support,” said Justin Kelm, president. “ We have a fully-staffed help desk for our business and consumer customers, and we are always here to help no matter the size or spend of the company.”
The consulting business began in 2004, and the Lockport store opened at 990 E. 9th St. in 2006. It operates as two separate businesses, JK Consulting and JK Computers. And it expanded to Bonita Springs, Fla., in December 2019.
"I grew up in Lockport and have always been a part of the community, watching the new developments and new businesses coming to town,” said Kelm. “We are members of the Lockport Chamber, the Lockport Rotary Club and get involved in as many community events as we can. We plan on being a part of the community for years to come and help and contribute to that growth as much as we can.”
Cal’s Coffee
New Lenox
In 2018, Cal Macon decided to start his own business to demonstrate the difference in freshly roasted coffee from coffee that has been sitting on a store shelf for months. Cal’s Coffee was born. It is based out of New Lenox and sold through the online store — calscoffee.com — and at farmers markets in the area.
“We offer single-origin coffee from all over the world with the goal of providing our customers the best coffee available,” said Macon. “We source 100% Arabica coffee beans and roast in small batches when you order to ensure you are receiving fresh, better tasting coffee.”
Cal’s Coffee specializes in fair trade, 100% Arabica coffee beans and beans that scored a 85-plus on the Specialty Coffee Association scale of 100. Specialty coffees must score at least an 80.
“I love offering fresh coffee to the community. I also sell my product at farmers markets and being able to meet people in the community is something I really enjoy,” said Macon. “I am a roast-when-order coffee business. This means I don't roast the coffee until you order. This guarantees freshness.”
You can also join Cal’s Coffee Club via the website to have fresh coffee shipped to you each month in quantities of one, two or three 12-ounce bags.
Floral Bliss
Homer Glen
As small businesses all over the area found themselves forced to close due to the pandemic this past year, Catherine Krawczyk went out on a limb and opened a business she had long dreamed about. Floral Bliss opened at 14158 S. Bell Rd., in Homer Glen, in December.
“My dream of owning my own flower shop started about seven years ago. I worked a part time job at a local florist and fell in love with the industry. Between raising kids and life, I didn’t have the time to pursue my dream until 2020 when the pandemic allowed for me to take some down time and focus on the business,” she said.
Krawczyk focuses on customer satisfaction, and she strives to add a personal touch to each order. “We don’t specialize in one area. We do flowers for holidays, funerals and just every day occasions,” said Krawczyk. Flowers are handpicked specifically for each order to ensure the best quality.
“What sets us apart is that we really do arrange from our hearts. We’re not in this to get rich quick,” said Krawczyk. “The smiles and joy it brings people when they receive our flowers is such a great feeling.”
As a Homer Glen resident, she is thrilled to do business with customers in her hometown. “We love being part of this community. Not only do we live in Homer Glen, but being able to work here and service our very own neighbors is such a blessing,” she said.
— Carrie Steinweg