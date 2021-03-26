Business snapshots

Homer Glen

As small businesses all over the area found themselves forced to close due to the pandemic this past year, Catherine Krawczyk went out on a limb and opened a business she had long dreamed about. Floral Bliss opened at 14158 S. Bell Rd., in Homer Glen, in December.

“My dream of owning my own flower shop started about seven years ago. I worked a part time job at a local florist and fell in love with the industry. Between raising kids and life, I didn’t have the time to pursue my dream until 2020 when the pandemic allowed for me to take some down time and focus on the business,” she said.

Krawczyk focuses on customer satisfaction, and she strives to add a personal touch to each order. “We don’t specialize in one area. We do flowers for holidays, funerals and just every day occasions,” said Krawczyk. Flowers are handpicked specifically for each order to ensure the best quality.

“What sets us apart is that we really do arrange from our hearts. We’re not in this to get rich quick,” said Krawczyk. “The smiles and joy it brings people when they receive our flowers is such a great feeling.”