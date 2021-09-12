Arrowhead Ales Brewing honored for Best Can Design

“Mike Bacon and I work hand in hand. In general, he will come up with a style and ask me for a name/concept or vice versa," Sharp said. "Sometimes, I have a concept that I really feel strongly about, and we build off of that. We trust each other. He knows beer; I know visuals. We back one another up when needed, but, in general, we will stay in our own lanes because we trust the other's decisions/choices.

“As for the set of labels that won, the concept was really born from our love of films/TV/literature and wanting to glorify the antagonist. I entered six labels under the umbrella of the ‘Villains Series.’ ”

Release of most of the beers in the series were times to a theatrical release or DVD release or other significant date. “The different beers would drop at moments where we felt the timing was important or significant to the beer itself,” said Sharp.

Sharp described the accomplishment as “beyond incredible.”