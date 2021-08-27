Business snapshots: Abe’s Custom Car Care & Repair, Paradise Bay Bar & Grill

Abe’s Custom Car Care & Repair

Mokena

Since opening in 2008, Abe’s Custom Car Care & Repair has established a trustworthy reputation in the Chicagoland area.

“Our most sought after services are our window tinting, paint protection film and ceramic coating services,” the company said. “We do, however, have a body shop as well.”

There is a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction at Abe’s, at 8515 W. 191st St., in Mokena, and the business backs up its products and services.

“We provide a lifetime warranty for our window tint film and a 10-year warranty on our paint protection film,” the company said. “We try to accommodate our customers as much as we can as we do know that errors are inevitable in life.”

Paradise Bay Bar & Grill

Lockport

At Paradise Bay Bar & Grill, there’s an emphasis on providing mouthwatering meals with great service in a unique atmosphere.

“We pride ourselves on our homemade menu items including soups, burgers and the best Reuben around and our homemade apple pie shots,” the restaurant said.