Business snapshots: Barber Capital, Eva's Bridal

Barber Capital

Lockport

Barber Capital combines traditional services with modern styles.

Owner Angelo Roman said clients receive hot towels and other old-school services while their hair is cut according to the latest trends.

Barber Capital has been open for four years at 16 W. 9th St., in Lockport, but Roman has much more experience than that.

Roman grew up in his grandfather’s barber shop. “That’s where I started off,” Roman said.

He said he’s been cutting hair professionally for 20 years. After generating a strong client base, Roman opened Barber Capital.

He said the barber shop stands out because of the quality of its haircuts, high level of service and professionalism.

Eva's Bridal

Orland Park

With thousands of wedding dresses in its 15,000-square-foot salon, Eva’s Bridal International is the place to find the gown for your big day.