Business snapshots: Barber Capital, Eva's Bridal

Barber Capital
Lockport
Barber Capital combines traditional services with modern styles.
Owner Angelo Roman said clients receive hot towels and other old-school services while their hair is cut according to the latest trends.
Barber Capital has been open for four years at 16 W. 9th St., in Lockport, but Roman has much more experience than that.
Roman grew up in his grandfather’s barber shop. “That’s where I started off,” Roman said.
He said he’s been cutting hair professionally for 20 years. After generating a strong client base, Roman opened Barber Capital.
He said the barber shop stands out because of the quality of its haircuts, high level of service and professionalism.
Eva's Bridal
Orland Park
With thousands of wedding dresses in its 15,000-square-foot salon, Eva’s Bridal International is the place to find the gown for your big day.
“We are the Midwest's premier bridal boutique, housing designer wedding dresses by most famous national and international designers,” said Ronia Ghusein, of Eva’s Bridal. “Third generation and family-owned since 1964, we have been serving brides from the moment they said ‘yes to the dress,’ to the moment they said ‘I do.’ ”
The salon at 15180 S. LaGrange Road, in Orland Park, offers more than bridal gowns.
“We love our mothers, too, and pride ourselves on featuring the largest collection of mother-of-the-bride and -groom dresses,” Ghusein said. “From trendy to classic and alluring.”
Eva’s is committed to meeting customer needs, and the staff enjoys working with their clients.
“We are blessed to be a part of generations of weddings,” Ghusein said.
— Chas Reilly