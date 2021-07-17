 Skip to main content
Business snapshots: Brass Tap, Toys of Yesterday
The Brass Tap

Orland Park

The Brass Tap is far from ordinary.

The upscale beer bar features more than 200 craft beers. Owner Tom McMullen said the family-owned business at 14225 95th Ave. in Orland Park also carries a selection of wines and craft liquors.

In addition to the drinks, The Brass Tap also features a menu with street tacos, sliders, sandwiches and more.

Those looking for entertainment will find trivia, music, bingo and live music events at The establishment.

Toys of Yesterday

Frankfort

The thousands of toys on display at Toys of Yesterday can have anyone feeling like a kid.

The store at 301 N. White St. in Frankfort features a vast array of vintage items, many from decades ago.

“It’s like an old-time toy store from the past without computers and video games,” owner Lance Alden said.

Alden said the toys range from common to rare, with many still in original boxes.

“The extensive inventory should appeal to a broad customer base,” which includes toy collectors, children and those looking for a unique gift, Alden said.

— Chas Reilly

