Business snapshots: Creative Carpet & Flooring, Thimbles, Two Hearts Catholic Gifts & Books

Creative Carpet & Flooring
Mokena
At Creative Carpet & Flooring, there’s always been a focus on providing customer care that exceeds expectations.
“We truly care that each and every customer is happy,” the company said. “Life’s most precious moments happen on carpet and flooring.”
In addition to its service, the business also has one of the largest designer carpet and flooring selections in the Chicagoland area.
Creative Carpet & Flooring has showrooms in two locations — 19845 S. LaGrange Rd., in Mokena, and 2315 45th St., in Highland, Ind.
“Creative Carpet & Flooring has been open since 1990,” said Dawn Giganti, marketing associate. “We opened our Highland, Ind. location in 2016.”
Thimbles
Lockport
When it comes to quilting, Thimbles has a distinctive appeal.
“You might say the fabric of Thimbles is made up of a very special patchwork of people, each with their own unique embellishments,” said Tammy Newton, an owner of Thimbles.
The business is at 940 S. State St., in Lockport, and it features thousands of bolts of fabric, quilting supplies, sewing machines, books, patterns and classes.
In addition to a large variety of products, Thimbles has a friendly staff ready to assist clients and offer advice on quilting and sewing.
“The last year of operating Thimbles has really highlighted the importance of our community,” Newton said. “Transitioning to hosting online classes and nurturing spaces where we can congregate and share our sewing have been blessings in this strange time.”
Two Hearts Catholic Gifts & Books
Mokena
After a career in law enforcement, Karla Ohner knew what she wanted her next endeavor to be.
After being retired for five years, Ohner opened Two Hearts Catholic Gifts & Books at 9426 W. 191st St., in Mokena.
The store features religious items, such as rosaries, medals and prayer books.
“We also have a lot of gift items,” Ohner said.
That includes artwork, coffee mugs, jewelry, outdoor statues as well as wedding, anniversary and new mother items.
At Two Hearts, customers also will find compassion.
Ohner said many come there in a time of crisis.
“A lot of times they come in here really needing prayer, so we sometimes pray with the customers,” she said. “We really have a family kind of relationship with many our customers, we’ve gotten to be very good friends with a lot of them.”
—Chas Reilly