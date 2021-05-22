Business snapshots: Creative Carpet & Flooring, Thimbles, Two Hearts Catholic Gifts & Books

In addition to a large variety of products, Thimbles has a friendly staff ready to assist clients and offer advice on quilting and sewing.

“The last year of operating Thimbles has really highlighted the importance of our community,” Newton said. “Transitioning to hosting online classes and nurturing spaces where we can congregate and share our sewing have been blessings in this strange time.”

Two Hearts Catholic Gifts & Books

Mokena

After a career in law enforcement, Karla Ohner knew what she wanted her next endeavor to be.

After being retired for five years, Ohner opened Two Hearts Catholic Gifts & Books at 9426 W. 191st St., in Mokena.

The store features religious items, such as rosaries, medals and prayer books.

“We also have a lot of gift items,” Ohner said.

That includes artwork, coffee mugs, jewelry, outdoor statues as well as wedding, anniversary and new mother items.

At Two Hearts, customers also will find compassion.

Ohner said many come there in a time of crisis.