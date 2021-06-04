Business snapshots: Mucha Salsa, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Mucha Salsa
Homer Glen
There are many reasons customers keep coming back to Mucha Salsa.
“What makes our restaurant stand out is our consistency and our homemade sauces and our customer service,” said Luis Mendoza, owner of Mucha Salsa, at 15749 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen.
The restaurant opened in May 2017, with many popular dishes on the menu, including the tampiquena skirt steak.
“It also includes rice, beans, one cheese enchilada covered in guajillo sauce along with sour cream and cotija cheese,” Mendoza said. “You also get a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of tortillas of your choice.”
He said Mucha Salsa’s steak taco with cilantro and onion as well as its beer battered tilapia taco with chipotle mayo and coleslaw are other favorites.
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
Orland Park
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has a longstanding mission of helping those in need, and its thrift stores play a role in those efforts.
St. Vincent de Paul Chicago has a thrift store at 7010 W. 159th St. in Orland Park.
Donating gently used items, such as clothing, household goods and furniture, to the organization can help out in a variety of ways.
Many are sold in the thrift stores at prices affordable for low-income families, according to the organization. Proceeds from sales are used for programs that provide assistance to those in need.
Donated items also are provided to the homeless as well as victims of floods, fires and other emergencies.
Those working at the thrift stores also are gaining experience while earning wages.
Visit www.stvincentdepaulchicago.org for information.
— Chas Reilly