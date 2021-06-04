Business snapshots: Mucha Salsa, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Mucha Salsa

Homer Glen

There are many reasons customers keep coming back to Mucha Salsa.

“What makes our restaurant stand out is our consistency and our homemade sauces and our customer service,” said Luis Mendoza, owner of Mucha Salsa, at 15749 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen.

The restaurant opened in May 2017, with many popular dishes on the menu, including the tampiquena skirt steak.

“It also includes rice, beans, one cheese enchilada covered in guajillo sauce along with sour cream and cotija cheese,” Mendoza said. “You also get a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of tortillas of your choice.”

He said Mucha Salsa’s steak taco with cilantro and onion as well as its beer battered tilapia taco with chipotle mayo and coleslaw are other favorites.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Orland Park

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has a longstanding mission of helping those in need, and its thrift stores play a role in those efforts.