Business snapshots: Schaaf Window, Same Day Tees, Rockler Woodworking

Schaaf Window

Tinley Park

Dependability and trustworthiness are important values to the team at Schaaf Window Co.

The business at 18445 Thompson Court in Tinley Park was founded in 1959 by George Schaaf, Sr. and his father, Fred, and it has remained family operated since.

“Eight members of the Schaaf family work here at various positions, plus over half of our staff has been employed here for more than 20 years,” said Bob Schaaf Jr., who handles marketing and inside sales at Schaaf Window. “That kind of familiarity and experience are hard to come by.”

Customer satisfaction is a priority at Schaaf Window for projects of all sizes.

“So whether you need repair, replacement, are building a house or if you’re not sure what you need, we’re always here to help and will be able to find the best solution at the lowest cost for every customer,” Schaaf said.

Same Day Tees

Frankfort

Since 2009, Same Day Tees has been offering high quality T-shirt printing and embroidery with fast results.