Business snapshots: Schaaf Window, Same Day Tees, Rockler Woodworking

Schaaf Window
Tinley Park
Dependability and trustworthiness are important values to the team at Schaaf Window Co.
The business at 18445 Thompson Court in Tinley Park was founded in 1959 by George Schaaf, Sr. and his father, Fred, and it has remained family operated since.
“Eight members of the Schaaf family work here at various positions, plus over half of our staff has been employed here for more than 20 years,” said Bob Schaaf Jr., who handles marketing and inside sales at Schaaf Window. “That kind of familiarity and experience are hard to come by.”
Customer satisfaction is a priority at Schaaf Window for projects of all sizes.
“So whether you need repair, replacement, are building a house or if you’re not sure what you need, we’re always here to help and will be able to find the best solution at the lowest cost for every customer,” Schaaf said.
Same Day Tees
Frankfort
Since 2009, Same Day Tees has been offering high quality T-shirt printing and embroidery with fast results.
“The reason people come to us is we are experts in full color printing and do a lot of photo realistic printing for businesses and pro sports and entertainers that need their art/photos to be perfect on their shirts,” said Pete Bolsoni, of Same Day Tees.
He said customers can expect fast and efficient service when they work with Same Day Tees, at 9525 W. Laraway Rd., in Frankfort.
“We specialize in quick turnarounds,” Bolsoni said. “We ship all over the country because of this.”
Rockler Woodworking
Orland Park
Rockler Woodworking and Hardware has more than 70 years of experience in supplying specialty hardware, tools, lumber and other high-quality woodworking products.
It started as a small business in Minnesota and now has nearly 40 retail locations in 20 states.
Though much has changed since it started, Rockler continues to offer the same attention and dedication to customers.
“Rockler has the best individualized service in the industry," said Donna Kubowitsch, assistant manager at Rockler’s location at 15758 S. LaGrange Rd., in Orland Park. “We have a friendly and knowledgeable staff who cares about our customers and the success of their projects. Customers love coming to our store because of that service.”
— Chas Reilly