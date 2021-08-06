Code violations, license issues shut down Riviera Country Club

The post said that O.P. Sports Center entered an agreement with Riviera and assumed control of operations and ownership.

“We plan to carry the Riviera name with great pride and respect and in doing so keep all members posted as we journey through the changes,” the post said. “Knowing this is a membership club, we look at it as if (it is) your place and we just manage the things that keep you enjoying your visits.”

The post also said Gabriel Orozco would serve as the vice president and general manager.

Village prosecutor Donna Norton said Orland Park Police tried to contact Orozco and Jenni Anglin for background checks so they could be placed on the liquor license but neither completed an application. (According to Orland Park police, Lee Anglin was arrested by them and the U.S. Marshals Service at the club July 28 on a parole violation stemming from a conviction related to a $10 million real estate deal.)

More than 20 people attended a special hearing on the club Aug. 2. Some were employees who said they hadn't been paid by Riviera, some were patrons who paid membership fees and some were vendors with contracts with the club.

Pekau told those in attendance that, considering that these are legal and civil matters, there's not much the village can do to help them.