Code violations, license issues shut down Riviera Country Club

For the second straight August, the Riviera Country Club in Orland Park has been shut down, and it has nothing to do with COVID this time.
On July 29, Orland Park shut the country club down, citing code violations that included:
- An electrical panel that needs repairs to ensure the safety of staff and the public.
- Standing water that needs to be removed and cleaned up.
- Mold that needs to be assessed and removed by a remediation company.
- A business license that needs to be brought up to date and all outstanding fees paid.
- Elevator licenses that need to be brought up to date and all outstanding fees paid.
The village also demanded current ownership schedule an inspection with the Orland Park Development Services Department.
On Aug. 2, the village voided the facility’s liquor license, which had not been renewed in 2021.
Riviera, at 8801 W. 143rd St. and a mainstay in town since 1973, had just reopened in June after being closed for more than a year because of COVID-19.
Its ownership is a fuzzy. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said that as far as the village knows, the owner is longtime club President Daniel O’Donnell, whose name is on the liquor license.
But a post on the country club’s Facebook page signed by “Lee & Jenni” in May makes it appear that Lee and Jenni Anglin were taking it over as O.P. Sports Center LLC, a part of 96point Capital Investments Inc.
The post said that O.P. Sports Center entered an agreement with Riviera and assumed control of operations and ownership.
“We plan to carry the Riviera name with great pride and respect and in doing so keep all members posted as we journey through the changes,” the post said. “Knowing this is a membership club, we look at it as if (it is) your place and we just manage the things that keep you enjoying your visits.”
The post also said Gabriel Orozco would serve as the vice president and general manager.
Village prosecutor Donna Norton said Orland Park Police tried to contact Orozco and Jenni Anglin for background checks so they could be placed on the liquor license but neither completed an application. (According to Orland Park police, Lee Anglin was arrested by them and the U.S. Marshals Service at the club July 28 on a parole violation stemming from a conviction related to a $10 million real estate deal.)
More than 20 people attended a special hearing on the club Aug. 2. Some were employees who said they hadn't been paid by Riviera, some were patrons who paid membership fees and some were vendors with contracts with the club.
Pekau told those in attendance that, considering that these are legal and civil matters, there's not much the village can do to help them.
“As a business owner and as a resident, I understand the anger,” he said. Pekau owned GroundsKeeper Landscape Care from 2003-2019 and has been a founding partner of Fahrenheit Consulting since 2009.
He thanked the Orland Park staff for acting swiftly and keeping the problem from getting worse.
No one from Riviera showed up to the hearing but Norton read a letter from O’Donnell that said: “Please cancel and terminate these licenses immediately. I have no objection to or defense to the revocation of these licenses. As of today’s date (Aug. 2), the business is closed.”