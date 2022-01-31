Grit Clothing giving area youngsters an opportunity to play on 'Field of Dreams' movie site

Little Leaguers from the Chicago area will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience playing in a baseball game on the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

Southland-based Grit Clothing Co. has committed to cover the cost of the event for 30 Chicagoland youth baseball players, including field rental, uniforms and equipment.

“Our brand’s mission has always been to give back to where we grew up,” Joe Wodark, co-founder of Grit Clothing Co., said in a release. “We’re also pretty big baseball fans, so we thought that combining our mission with our love for baseball would create a great experience for all involved.”

The inaugural City Kid Classic game is scheduled for May 26 for kids age 7-9 years old invited to play. To assemble the two teams, Grit Clothing Company has invited its social media followers to nominate players from Chicagoland through Feb. 4.

Wodark reports that the company has received video nominations for players representing every corner of Chicago, including some notable city baseball programs of Clear-Ridge, Jackie Robinson West, Canaryville Little League and West Englewood.

The goal is to provide the youth with an experience that celebrates baseball’s heritage and creates memories for the participants, co-founder Mike Vaickus said in a news release.

“We want to produce a truly memorable and authentic experience for these kids, so we’re focusing on details like using vintage uniforms, wood bats and selling hot dogs for a penny during the game,” he said.

To produce the event, Grit has enlisted the help of other Chicago-based organizations.

“For example, Joey’s Red Hots in Morgan Park is donating the hot dogs for the game and Marcus Nettles, a two-time NCAA baseball national champion, fellow South Sider and founder of the Marcus Nettles Project, is coaching one of our teams,” according to Grit.

Leading up to the game, Grit Clothing will re-launch its “City Kid” apparel line, one of the company’s most popular designs.

“People often ask why we, a Chicago clothing brand, are producing a Little League baseball game in the middle of Iowa, and our answer is surprisingly simple,” Vaickus said. “Because giving city kids a chance to experience something new would be cool and very special.”

Founded in 2018, Grit Clothing is a Chicago-based brand that creates apparel inspired by the experiences of the co-founders growing up in Chicago. The company donates a portion of its proceeds to Chicago-based charities.

Visit gritclothingco.com/pages/city-kid-classic-baseball-game for more information.

