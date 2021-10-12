Homer Glen offers grants to help businesses make improvements

To help businesses deal with the financial challenges of the pandemic, Homer Glen has established an assistance program.
Businesses in the village can apply for grants to help with improvements to facades, signs, life-safety, accessibility, utilities and more.
The Commercial Building Improvement Grant Program will reimburse up to 50% of approved costs with a maximum award $10,000. Commercial building owners, business tenants and new businesses are eligible, with money awarded on a first-come first-served basis.
Visit the Economic Development page at www.homerglenil.org for program details and an application.