 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homer Glen offers grants to help businesses make improvements
top story urgent
Homer Glen

Homer Glen offers grants to help businesses make improvements

Homer Glen offers grants to help businesses make improvements
Provided

To help businesses deal with the financial challenges of the pandemic, Homer Glen has established an assistance program.

Businesses in the village can apply for grants to help with improvements to facades, signs, life-safety, accessibility, utilities and more.

The Commercial Building Improvement Grant Program will reimburse up to 50% of approved costs with a maximum award $10,000. Commercial building owners, business tenants and new businesses are eligible, with money awarded on a first-come first-served basis.

Visit the Economic Development page at www.homerglenil.org for program details and an application. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Homer Glen weighs the need to grow with the desire for breathing room
Southland

Homer Glen weighs the need to grow with the desire for breathing room

  • Updated

In terms of history, Homer Glen is only a wide-eyed teenager. Incorporated in 2001, the 19-year-old village is just beginning to flex its limbs and experience growth. But those who have called the rolling fields and forests home for a generation cast a careful eye on expansion. It’s within this dichotomy that economic development occurs slowly and carefully.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts