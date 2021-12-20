Loyola breaks ground on $69 million ambulatory care center in Tinley

Shawn Vincent, chief executive of Loyola Medicine, got emotional before a groundbreaking ceremony in Tinley Park.

This is a guy who is used to making big deals and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. And there he was, fighting back tears before stepping up to the microphone on a windy Dec. 15.

For Vincent, he said that building a 70,000-square-foot ambulatory care center on 179th Street and LaGrange Road was more than a business deal.

“It’s such an incredible opportunity for us,” he said after the ceremony. “It’s a sizable investment — $69.2 million. We treat a lot of these patients today and the fact that they have to get in the car and have to travel to one of our other locations … we all know that the best health care provided is closest to home.”

He said he has no ties to the village but has fallen in love with it while working on this project.

“They are very focused on this mission,” Vincent said. “This isn’t just about dollars and cents with us.”

If all goes right, the facility will open in 2023. Possible hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.