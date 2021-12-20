Loyola breaks ground on $69 million ambulatory care center in Tinley

Shawn Vincent, chief executive of Loyola Medicine, got emotional before a groundbreaking ceremony in Tinley Park.
This is a guy who is used to making big deals and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. And there he was, fighting back tears before stepping up to the microphone on a windy Dec. 15.
For Vincent, he said that building a 70,000-square-foot ambulatory care center on 179th Street and LaGrange Road was more than a business deal.
“It’s such an incredible opportunity for us,” he said after the ceremony. “It’s a sizable investment — $69.2 million. We treat a lot of these patients today and the fact that they have to get in the car and have to travel to one of our other locations … we all know that the best health care provided is closest to home.”
He said he has no ties to the village but has fallen in love with it while working on this project.
“They are very focused on this mission,” Vincent said. “This isn’t just about dollars and cents with us.”
If all goes right, the facility will open in 2023. Possible hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz was excited to see the project in his community.
“This is a great victory for us,” the mayor said to the gathering. “There was a lot of hard work in bringing this home. We couldn’t be more excited that Loyola has chosen Tinley for its brand new 70,000-square foot ambulatory care center.
“Not only is it an honor to have a respected and esteemed medical establishment in town, it will also be great to have access to that kind of quality care right here in our backyard.”
The facility, officially the Loyola Medicine Southwest Ambulatory Care Center, will serve more than 15,000 patients. Staffed by approximately 50 physicians, the facility will offer a range of medical specialties including oncology, cardiology, digestive health, endocrinology, gynecology and urogynecology, hepatology, neurology, orthopaedics, otolaryngology and audiology, pediatrics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, primary care, pulmonology, radiology and sports medicine.
Trinity Health, parent of Loyola Medicine, has kicked in the $69.2 million for the development. The new facility will include a comprehensive cancer care center, an immediate care center, an imaging center, a retail pharmacy, 50 exam rooms, eight procedure rooms, an X-ray suite and a laboratory to support multiple disciplines.
“This is a historic day for Loyola Medicine as we launch an ambulatory care center in Tinley Park,” Vincent told the crowd at the groundbreaking. “This will better serve the needs of our patients in the southwest Chicagoland market.
“We are incredibly excited to have had the opportunity meet Mayor Glotz and the rest of the team here. They have been absolutely great. We couldn’t ask for better team members.”
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gave the green light to the project a day before the groundbreaking ceremony.
“This is going to be a center that will serve the needs of many," Vincent said. “It will not only provide immediate care services, but we will also have many specialty services that have not been readily available within this market. And you are going to get it from a world-class health care center in Loyola Medicine.
“As an academic medical center, we are committed to meeting the needs of all those that we serve and we are absolutely excited to be here.”