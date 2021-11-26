Pandemic, supp[y chain concerns boost local 'Shop Small' efforts

Fedora: For the past few years the Mokena Chamber of Commerce has been able to partner with American Express and its annual Small Business Saturday program. AE sends the chamber a kit with “Shop Small”-branded swag that we share with businesses and the community. We also use the posters they send us to decorate our front office window for the entire holiday season — being located on Front Street right in downtown and directly across from the Metra train station helps us make a great impact to remind people to shop small and shop local. As I’ve done in the past, I’ve also e-mailed our chamber members to ask them for any Small Business Saturday and/or Black Friday sales they would like me to promote in my e-mail blasts and on the chamber’s Facebook page.