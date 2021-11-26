Pandemic, supp[y chain concerns boost local 'Shop Small' efforts

Take a look at the pileup of boxes on any suburban porch or the proliferation of massive warehouses in rural fields and the message is clear — the retail landscape tilts toward e-commerce.
But Nov. 27 strikes a blow for the local guys. Tucked between the big box behemoth of Black Friday and the online frenzy of Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a reminder to shoppers that the things that make their little towns so great and so unique are the one-outlet, family-owned Main Street shops and services that have been the backbone of their communities for so long.
As Small Business Saturday 2021 (also known as Shop Small Saturday) approaches — this one looking perhaps a little bit better than last year — we reached out to chambers of commerce to find out why this date continues to matter for local merchants and what their organizations are doing to help their members take advantage of it.
Weighing in on such topics is Melissa Fedora, executive director of the Mokena Chamber of Commerce.
How the lingering pandemic — and tight supply chain — is affecting small businesses
Fedora: I think this year the best thing to do is encourage people to shop early because of the supply chain issues. Usually, I begin promoting the “shop small, shop local” season on Small Business Saturday, but this year we started to roll it out with social media posts and messages in weekly e-newsletters well before.
A helping hand from the chamber of commerce this holiday season
Fedora: For the past few years the Mokena Chamber of Commerce has been able to partner with American Express and its annual Small Business Saturday program. AE sends the chamber a kit with “Shop Small”-branded swag that we share with businesses and the community. We also use the posters they send us to decorate our front office window for the entire holiday season — being located on Front Street right in downtown and directly across from the Metra train station helps us make a great impact to remind people to shop small and shop local. As I’ve done in the past, I’ve also e-mailed our chamber members to ask them for any Small Business Saturday and/or Black Friday sales they would like me to promote in my e-mail blasts and on the chamber’s Facebook page.
In addition, on Dec. 11, we are also hosting a Window Walk on Front Street with participating businesses decorating their front windows in a holiday theme. The walk will end at the “Shop Small”-themed window at the chamber office, where Santa will be available for photos with the community.